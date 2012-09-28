(Corrects paragraph 5 after the company clarifies there were
production cuts and that weak demand was slowing)
* Fourth-quarter loss $0.24/share vs est $0.23
* Fourth-quarter revenue $1.96 bln vs est $2.11 bln
By Sruthi Ramakrishnan
Sept 27 Micron Technology Inc posted
lower-than-expected quarterly results as weak PC sales continue
to weigh on its chip business.
DRAM (dynamic random access memory) makers such as Micron
are heavily dependent on the PC industry, which consumes close
to 50 percent of the total output. They are now looking at
mobile and server markets to lower their reliance on PC makers.
"I think for (DRAM) prices to stabilize we would have to see
good demand pull through which we are not seeing. Looking at
their quarter-to-date guidance, they probably would post losses
for another couple of quarters," Pacific Crest Securities
analyst Monika Garg told Reuters.
The company estimates average selling price for DRAM to be
down high teens quarter-to-date from the prior period.
Micron President Mark Adams said the correct signs --
capital expenditure and production cuts -- are present in the
DRAM industry but weaker demand has slowed the recovery in
average selling prices.
The company's planned acquisition of failed Japanese
chipmaker Elpida Memory Inc for about $750 million in
cash, raises its share in the DRAM market, next only to market
leader Samsung Electronics.
Elpida's U.S. bondholders have been battling Micron's
planned acquisition, saying the bankrupt Japanese chipmaker had
carried out "unauthorized" dealings involving its U.S. assets.
Adams declined to comment on the matter, but said, "We do
feel that we are in line for a successful outcome."
The company reported a net loss of $243 million, or 24 cents
per share, for the quarter ended August, its fifth straight
quarter of losses.
It had a fourth-quarter loss of $135 million, or 14 cents
per share, a year earlier.
Sales for the company, which counts Intel Corp and
Hewlett-Packard Co among its customers, fell to $1.96
billion from $2.14 billion a year ago.
Analysts on average were expecting a loss of 23 cents per
share on revenue of $2.11 billion, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
Sales of NAND chips fell 12 percent compared to the third
quarter and those of DRAM chips declined 9 percent, the company
said.
The company experienced difficult market conditions and
lower average selling prices in the year, Chief Executive Mark
Durcan said in a statement.
Last month, CEO Durcan told Reuters prices for NAND memory
chips should firm early next year as industry production cuts
help reduce supply.
Economic sluggishness in Europe and the United States and an
oversupply of NAND chips, used by Apple Inc and other
manufacturers of mobile devices, have hammered prices since last
year and caused losses for Micron, which is the only major U.S.
memory chipmaker.
The company's shares, which closed at $6.01 on Thursday on
the Nasdaq, fell to $5.93 in extended trading.
(Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bangalore; Editing by
Sreejiraj Eluvangal and Anil D'Silva)