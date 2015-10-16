Oct 16 Micron Technology Inc said Chief Executive Mark Durcan will take a voluntary 50 percent cut in his base salary, amid cost-cutting at the memory chipmaker.

The cut, which is temporary, reduced Durcan's annual base salary to $525,000, effective Oct. 18, the company said in a filing on Friday. (1.usa.gov/1OJwJDx)

Micron, which makes both dynamic random access and NAND flash memory chips, has struggled with weak demand for its chips used in computers.

China's state-backed Tsinghua Unigroup Ltd, a technology conglomerate, has been pursuing Micron, according to media reports. It has offered $23 billion for Micron, but the plan has been clouded by U.S. security concerns.

(Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)