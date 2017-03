July 14 China's Tsinghua Unigroup Ltd offered to buy U.S. memory chipmaker Micron Technology Inc for $23 billion, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

Tsinghua Unigroup offered $21 per share for Micron, which is at a 19.3 percent premium to the stock's close on Monday, the Journal said. (on.wsj.com/1fE2GQm)

Micron was not immediately available to comment on the report.

