April 1 Micron Technology Inc reported a marginal rise in quarterly revenue, helped by higher demand for its chips used in personal computers, servers and smartphones.

Net income attributable to Micron rose to $934 million, or 78 cents per share, for the second quarter ended March 5, from $731 million, or 61 cents per share, a year earlier. (1.usa.gov/1IRBIxn)

Revenue rose 1.4 percent to $4.17 billion. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)