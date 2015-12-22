BRIEF-Tesla Q1 production totaled 25,418 vehicles
* delivered just over 25,000 vehicles in Q1, of which approx 13,450 were model s and approx 11,550 were model X
Dec 22 Memory chipmaker Micron Technology Inc reported a 26.7 percent fall in quarterly net sales due to weak demand for chips used in personal computers and a decline in average selling prices.
Net income attributable to Micron fell to $206 million, or 19 cents per share, in the first quarter ended Dec. 3, from $1 billion, or 84 cents per share, a year earlier.
Net sales fell to $3.35 billion from $4.57 billion. (Reporting by Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
LONDON, April 2 British consumer goods group Reckitt Benckiser is considering the sale of its foods business, which includes French's, its top-selling U.S. mustard brand, to help fund its $16.6 billion takeover of baby food maker Mead Johnson, British newspaper The Sunday Times said.