March 30 Memory-chip maker Micron Technology Inc reported a 29.6 percent fall in quarterly net sales as weak demand for personal computers led to a fall in average selling prices for chips used in PCs.

Micron reported a net loss attributable to the company of $97 million, or 9 cents per share, in the second quarter ended March 3, compared with a profit of $934 million, or 78 cents per share, a year earlier.

The company's net sales fell to $2.93 billion from $4.17 billion. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru)