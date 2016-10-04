Oct 4 Memory-chip maker Micron Technology Inc
reported a 10.6 percent fall in quarterly revenue, its
smallest decline in four quarters, as pricing improves and the
personal computer market shows signs of rebound.
The net loss attributable to company's shareholders was $170
million, or 16 cents per share, in the fourth quarter, compared
with a profit of $471 million, or 42 cents per share, a year
earlier. (bit.ly/2dpsaFi)
The latest quarter included a $58 million charge related to
a restructuring program the company announced in the third
quarter.
Micron's net sales fell to $3.22 billion in the quarter
ended Sept. 1, from $3.60 billion a year earlier.
(Reporting by Narottam Medhora in Bengaluru)