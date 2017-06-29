June 29 Micron Technology Inc reported a
quarterly profit, compared with a loss a year earlier, helped by
improved prices of memory chips used in computing systems and
smartphones amid tight supply.
Net income attributable to Micron was $1.65 billion, or
$1.40 per share, in the third quarter ended June 1, compared
with a net loss of $215 million, or 21 cents per share, a year
earlier.
Revenue rose to $5.57 billion from $2.90 billion.
Prices of dynamic random access memory (DRAM) chips, used in
PCs and servers, have rebounded sharply due to high demand from
rapidly growing cloud-services providers and a stabilizing PC
industry.
Micron gets about 60 percent of its revenue from the sale of
DRAM chips.
(Reporting by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak
Dasgupta)