Dec 21 Memory-chip maker Micron Technology Inc
reported its first rise in quarterly revenue in nearly
two years, as a stabilizing PC market boosted chip demand and
pricing.
The company's net income attributable to shareholders fell
to $180 million, or 16 cents per share, in the first quarter
ended Dec. 1, from $206 million, or 19 cents per share, a year
earlier. (bit.ly/2hUuv98)
The company's net sales rose 18.5 percent to $3.97 billion.
Prices of dynamic random access memory (DRAM) chips used in
personal computers have been recovering as the PC market
improves amid tighter supplies.
Micron, which gets about 60 percent of its revenue from DRAM
chips, said last month it expected slowing industry supply
growth for the next few quarters, while overall demand stayed
healthy.
