WASHINGTON/BEIJING Aug 28 The chairman of
China's Tsinghua Unigroup travelled to the United States this
week to meet with board members of Micron Technology and
try to revive a politically fraught takeover bid of the U.S.
chipmaker, people familiar with the matter said.
Micron dismissed an informal $23 billion offer by
state-backed investment firm Unigroup in July on the presumption
that the U.S. regulatory committee that reviews foreign
acquisitions of sensitive U.S. companies would block the deal on
national security concerns, sources have said.
In August, U.S. Senator Charles Schumer of New York called
on the inter-agency Committee on Foreign Investment in the
United States (CFIUS) to reject Tsinghua's acquisition attempt,
citing Micron's role in making chips used in U.S weapons
systems.
Republican U.S. Senator John McCain had raised national
security concerns in July from the proposed deal.
But Unigroup chairman Zhao Weiguo's visit reflects a belief
within the Tsinghua camp that there is still hope for what would
be the largest foreign deal by a Chinese company and a major
step for the nation's modest but up-and-coming chip industry.
Zhao will also make a stop in Washington to meet with policy
experts familiar with the CFIUS approval process, one of the
sources said. Zhao is expected to return to Beijing next week.
Idaho-based Micron is the last major U.S.-based manufacturer
of so-called dynamic random access memory (DRAM) chips, which
are used in personal computers. In recent months Tsinghua has
continued its pursuit of Micron despite the U.S. company's
rebuffs.
After the $23 billion offer was rejected by Micron in July,
Xu Jinhong, chairman of Unigroup's parent company Tsinghua
Holdings, told Reuters that Tsinghua had not given up, saying he
hoped the deal "could eventually come through".
