Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
TOKYO Dec 17 Japan's TDK Corp said on Thursday it plans to acquire Micronas Semiconductor Holding AG for up to 214 million Swiss francs ($215 million).
TDK said it would offer 7.5 francs for each of the Swiss company's shares, and that Micronas' board had approved the plan. It expects the deal to be completed on or around Feb. 10 next year, it said in a statement. ($1 = 0.9949 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order