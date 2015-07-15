(Adds Pentagon response)
state-backed company's plan to buy U.S. chip maker Micron
Technology faces no shortage of obstacles - questions
about the price, worries on Capitol Hill, an aggressive
regulator - and any one of them could torpedo the deal.
Analysts argued Tsinghua Unigroup Ltd's proposed price, $23
billion, was far too low. But China's critics on Capitol Hill
worried about the impact on the Defense Department. And any deal
would likely face a close look by the agency charged with
vetting transactions that have potential national security
concerns.
"If people decide that if what Micron makes isn't important
any more (it will be approved)," said Jim Lewis of the think
tank Center for Strategic and International Studies. "But I
think that Tsinghua will have to get over a whole lot of hurdles
and it won't be easy."
Tsinghua, which sources said was preparing a bid for Micron
but had not officially submitted it, has been at the forefront
of China's efforts to expand its chip industry.
The company bought Chinese mobile chipmakers Spreadtrum and
RDA Electronics in the last two years. Last year, Intel Corp
bought into Tsinghua with a $1.5 billion investment.
Buying Micron would give China access to both DRAM and NAND
memory chips, which are used in personal computers and to store
music, pictures and other data on smartphones and mobile
devices.
But analysts said the $23 billion planned offer price far
undervalues the plants, employees and intellectual property of
Micron, whose stock has recently taken a hit due to slow demand
for personal computers.
"We think the price was only floated through the media
because they were too embarrassed to bring it to Micron's
board," said Stifel analyst Kevin Cassidy.
J.P. Morgan analysts said a $27 to $29 per share offer would
be more realistic, while Needham analysts said the company was
unlikely to sell itself for less than $35 per share, implying a
deal value of about $38 billion.
SENSITIVE SECTOR, TECH
Micron's potential sale to Tsinghua triggered concerns among
U.S. lawmakers given modern weapons' enormous dependence on
computer chips. The possible deal also comes amid concerns over
U.S. cyber attacks tied to Chinese hackers.
"This is a sensitive sector and a sensitive technology, and
there will be a lot of congressional interest in conducting
oversight," said one Senate aide, who was not authorized to
speak publicly.
Analysts were split on whether the deal could be approved.
"This seems highly unlikely, just given the technology
that's involved. This is a massive deal, really important
technology and quite frankly, it's the Chinese," said Reed Smith
partner Leigh Hansson, who leads the firm's International Trade
& National Security practice.
Pentagon spokesman Mark Wright declined comment on the
expected bid or how prevalent the company's chips were in U.S.
weapons systems. Micron Technology did not respond to questions
about use of its chips in defense systems.
A central national security concern is that a Chinese
version of a Micron chip could have a "back door," which allows
it to be more easily compromised.
"If you have access to these chips, what mischief could you
do?" asked Paul Marquardt of Cleary Gottlieb, who is an expert
on the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States, or
CFIUS.
CFIUS, an inter-agency which reviews mergers to ensure they
do not compromise national security, required Chinese networking
company Huawei Technologies Co to divest 3Leaf Systems
in 2011 and blocked its purchase of 3Com Corp stock in 2008
because of concerns about links between Huawei's founder and
China's military.
But CFIUS does approve some tech deals. In 2014, China's
Lenovo Group won CFIUS approval to buy IBM's
low-end server business.
Two other experts with CFIUS experience said they would not
write off the deal as dead. CFIUS, they said, would assess
Tsinghua's ties to the government and Micron's role in national
security to decide if the task force, which is led by the
Treasury Department, would allow it to go forward.
The company's apparent close ties to the government could be
a negative. It behaves as a private equity fund but is
controlled by Tsinghua University in Beijing, which counts
President Xi Jinping among its alumni, and is backed by China's
central government.
The Pentagon may opt to order its supplier to refrain from
using Micron chips, said Marquardt.
Micron competes intensely with Samsung, SK Hynix, and
Toshiba selling memory chips, and there is very little that it
sells that its competitors do not.
