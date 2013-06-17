(Corrects headline, bullet point to clarify that Credit Suisse raised its target price on Micron Tech, it did not cut it) June 17 Micron Technology Inc : * Credit Suisse raises target price to $20 from $14 For a summary of rating and price target changes on U.S. companies: Reuters Eikon users, click on Reuters 3000Xtra users, double-click Reuters Station users, click .1568 For a summary of rating and price target changes on Canadian companies: Reuters Eikon users, click on Reuters 3000Xtra users, double-click Reuters Station users, click .4899 (nyc.equities.newsroom@reuters.com)