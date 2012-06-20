June 20 Chipmaker Micron Technology posted a quarterly net loss as margins fell sharply.

The company reported a net loss of $320 million, or 32 cents per share, compared with a net profit of $75 million, or 7 cents per share, a year earlier.

Net sales rose modestly to $2.17 billion from $2.14 billion. (Reporting by Sayantani Ghosh in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)