BRIEF-Tesla Inc quarterly results press release
Please click on the link below for Tesla Inc's quarterly earnings press release: Source text: http://bit.ly/2mdjh1d
June 20 Chipmaker Micron Technology posted a quarterly net loss as margins fell sharply.
The company reported a net loss of $320 million, or 32 cents per share, compared with a net profit of $75 million, or 7 cents per share, a year earlier.
Net sales rose modestly to $2.17 billion from $2.14 billion. (Reporting by Sayantani Ghosh in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)
Please click on the link below for Tesla Inc's quarterly earnings press release: Source text: http://bit.ly/2mdjh1d
Feb 22 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Wednesday:
NEW YORK, Feb 22 The S&P 500 ended modestly weaker on Wednesday, holding losses after minutes from the Federal Reserve's last meeting kept alive a potential near-term rate hike, while DuPont shares helped the Dow eke out an all-time high for a ninth straight session.