* Q4 adj EPS $0.58 vs est $0.49
* Q4 revenue $274.1 mln vs est $271.8 mln
* Shares up 4 pct in extended trade
Aug 25 Micros Systems Inc , which
provides information systems to the hospitality industry, posted
quarterly results ahead of market estimates, helped by
double-digit revenue growth in its services business.
Fourth-quarter net income rose to $41.5 million, or 50 cents
a share, from $33.9 million, or 42 cents a share, a year ago.
Excluding items, the company earned 58 cents a share.
Revenue rose 10 percent to $274.1 million.
Analysts, on average, had expected earnings of 49 cents a
share on revenue of $271.8 million.
Service revenue, which accounted for about 66 percent of the
company's total revenue, grew 12 percent to $182 million.
Shares of the Columbia, Maryland-based company, which have
lost 18 percent of their value over the last one month, were up
4 percent in trading after the bell. They closed at $41.02 on
Thursday on Nasdaq.
(Reporting by Aman Shah in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj
Kalluvila)