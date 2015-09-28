HIGHLIGHTS-The Trump presidency on March 26 at 3:25 p.m. EDT/1925 GMT
Sept 28 Microsoft Corp said it was changing the way it reported financial results to reflect its emphasis on cloud and mobile businesses.
Starting this quarter, the company will report revenue and operating income based on three businesses - Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud and More Personal Computing.
The Productivity and Business Processes will include Office and Office 365 as well as its Dynamics and Dynamics CRM (customer relationship management) online software.
The Intelligent Cloud segment will include server products and services such as Windows Server and Azure.
The More Personal Computing segment will include results from licensing of the Windows operating system, devices such as Surface and phones, Xbox gaming consoles, and search.
The company previously reported under six segments, which were lumped together under two broad categories - Devices & Consumer and Commercial.
Microsoft is scheduled to report first-quarter results on Oct. 22. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)
