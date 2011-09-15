ANAHEIM, Calif., Sept 14 A rising tide of
investor agitation over Microsoft Corp's (MSFT.O) static share
price and bulging cash hoard made no mark at the software
company's annual meeting with Wall Street analysts and fund
managers on Wednesday.
Despite recent calls for a big dividend increase, and the
head of Chief Executive Steve Ballmer -- who has presided over
a halving of the company's share price in his 11-year tenure --
investors left the matters of management and cash distribution
untouched at the three-hour meeting in Anaheim, California.
"Nobody asked the question," one fund manager, who had
earlier identified Microsoft's use of its $53 billion cash
hoard as the most important issue facing investors, said after
the meeting. "We want to see more of a bank dividend," said the
fund manager, who asked not to be named.
Microsoft currently pays a 2.5 percent dividend, which
stands somewhere in the middle of large, established technology
companies but lags other established industries.
The company is expected to raise its quarterly dividend
modestly next week -- as it does most years -- but has shown no
indication that it will bow to investor demands to double its
dividend or make another special payout as it did in 2004.
Chief financial officer Peter Klein said returning cash to
shareholders was one of the company's main goals, but gave no
indication of great changes ahead.
"They are restricted in what they can do," said Sid Parakh,
analyst with money manager McAdams Wright Ragen, who attended
the meeting, pointing out that most of Microsoft's cash pile is
sitting overseas, preventing any easy distribution to
shareholders.
"It was a reaffirmation of what they have been saying,
they've been pretty clear," said Parakh, who believes the
tension between shareholders and the company is largely a media
invention.
In a half-hour Q&A session with executives at the
conclusion of the event, questions predominantly from Wall
Street sell-side analysts focused on the new Windows 8 and
broader strategic questions on how Microsoft is tying together
its software for PCs, tablets and phones in the age of "cloud
computing."
Ballmer, whose tenure as CEO has included the collapse of
the tech stock boom shortly after he took over, did not address
recent remarks by influential hedge fund manager David Einhorn.
Einhorn called for Ballmer's removal and demanded the sale of
the online services unit, including Bing. The unit has lost
more than $6 billion in the last three years. [ID:nN25183623]
Neither did Ballmer talk about a letter from an anonymous
investor that was widely circulated over the summer, calling
for the company to issue $40 billion of debt to fund a massive
share buyback and to direct all its domestic cash flow toward
paying dividends, which the investor calculated would increase
the share price by more than 50 percent.
Ballmer gave no indication he was thinking of selling Bing
or dropping its slow-growing smartphone business.
"I'm not saying I love where we are," he said of the phone
business. "We've just got to kick this thing to the next
level," he said, referring to the agreement with Nokia
NOK1V.HE to make Windows phones, expected on the market later
this year.
The previous day, Microsoft showed off progress on its
Windows 8 operating system, expected to be released next year,
to generally good reviews from developers and tech blogs. More
than 500,000 people downloaded a test version of the new system
overnight, Microsoft said.
(Reporting by Bill Rigby; Editing by Gary Hill)