Nov 8 Yahoo Inc (YHOO.O), Microsoft Corp
(MSFT.O) and AOL Inc AOL.N have set up an advertising
partnership as Google and Facebook's online ad dominance
grows.
The alliance, announced on Tuesday, allows each of the
companies to sell each other's unsold premium advertising
inventory -- known as display ads -- by early next year.
Display units are big splashy units that appear on Web
pages and attract marketers interested in branding their
products or services. Typically, these ads command higher
rates.
Rik van der Kooi, corporate vice president of the Microsoft
Advertising Business Group characterized the partnership in a
statement as a "rising tide that lifts all boats."
"The spirit of the deal is important and we support it,"
said Nick Beil, president of the VivaKi Nerve Center, part of
the advertising holding firm Publicis Groupe SA (PUBP.PA)
Beil said the alliance was attractive because it broadens
the potential reach of brand advertisers looking for premium
inventory.
While the companies are striking a partnership, they still
actively competing with each other for both advertiser spending
and publisher partners, as well as maintain their own set of
controls.
Yahoo, AOL and Microsoft executives said they are not
expecting any issues from the Department of Justice, which
could potentially frown upon the partnership because it could
reduce competition or effect ad pricing.
"We're not reducing competition in any way, shape or form,"
said van der Kooi during a news call. "As a result of
transparency, the competition is only going to increase. (We)
don't expect any issues on that side."
Both Facebook and Google Inc (GOOG.O) are expected to
increase their share of online display advertising in the
United States in 2011 by 9.3 percent and 16.3 percent
respectively, according to estimates from research firm
eMarketer.
Meanwhile, AOL, Microsoft and Yahoo are forecast to loose
share, with Facebook expected to surpass Yahoo for the first
time this year.
"Other players in the industry are welcome to join us. This
is not in response to anybody in particular," van der Kooi
added.
