* CEO Ballmer sees future in hardware, online services
* Ballmer says will build 'specific devices' when required
* Takes cut in bonus after flat year for Windows
By Bill Rigby
SEATTLE, Oct 9 Microsoft Corp Chief
Executive Steve Ballmer has signaled a new direction for the
world's largest software company, pointing to hardware and
online services as its future, taking a page from long-time
rival Apple Inc.
Ballmer's comments in his annual letter to shareholders
published on Tuesday suggested that Microsoft may eventually
make its own phones to build on its forthcoming own-brand
Surface tablet PC and market-leading Xbox gaming console.
"There will be times when we build specific devices for
specific purposes, as we have chosen to do with Xbox and the
recently announced Microsoft Surface," wrote Ballmer.
The new approach mimics Apple Inc, whose massively
successful iPhone and iPad demonstrated tight integration of
high-quality software and hardware and made Windows devices feel
clunky in comparison.
Ballmer, who took over as CEO from co-founder Bill Gates in
2000, said the company would continue to work with its
traditional hardware partners, such as Dell Inc,
Samsung and HTC, but he made it clear that
Microsoft's role in the so-called 'ecosystem' was changing.
"It impacts how we run the company, how we develop new
experiences, and how we take products to market for both
consumers and businesses," he wrote.
Microsoft already makes money from providing services
online, such as access to servers to enable 'cloud computing',
or Web versions of its Office applications, but Ballmer's new
emphasis suggests an acceleration away from its traditional
business model of selling installed software.
"This is a significant shift, both in what we do and how we
see ourselves - as a devices and services company," he added.
BONUS CLIPPED
Alongside the shareholders' letter, Microsoft's annual proxy
filing, which deals with the shareholders' meeting and other
governance issues, showed that Ballmer, 56, got a lower bonus
than he did last year, partly for flat sales of Windows and his
failure to ensure that the company provided a choice of browser
to some European customers.
He earned a bonus of $620,000 for Microsoft's 2012 fiscal
year, which ended in June, down 9 percent from the year before,
according to documents filed on Tuesday with the U.S. Securities
and Exchange Commission.
His salary, which is low by U.S. standards for chief
executives, remained essentially flat at $685,000.
It is the third year in a row that Ballmer has not earned
his maximum bonus, set at twice his salary.
Microsoft's recent financial year was scarred by a $6.2
billion write-down for a failed acquisition and lower profit
from its flagship Windows system as computer sales stood still.
In the company's filing, Microsoft's compensation committee
said it took into account a 3 percent decline in Windows sales
over the year, as well as "the Windows division failure to
provide a browser choice screen on certain Windows PCs in Europe
as required by its 2009 commitment with the European
Commission."
Microsoft's failure to provide a browser choice in Europe
was an embarrassing setback for the company, which has been
embroiled in disputes with European regulators for more than a
decade and paid more than $1 billion in fines for including its
own Internet Explorer browser on Windows. It now faces further
fines from a new investigation.
Separately, Microsoft said that independent lead director
Reed Hastings, the CEO of online video rental company Netflix,
would not seek reelection at the shareholder meeting in
November. A new lead director will be chosen at the meeting,
Microsoft said. Hastings, 51, said he wanted to focus on Netflix
and his education work.