SEATTLE Aug 19 Former Microsoft Corp
Chief Executive Steve Ballmer will leave the software company's
board with immediate effect, Microsoft said on Tuesday.
Ballmer, who retired when Satya Nadella took over as CEO in
February, recently bought the Los Angeles Clippers basketball
team for $2 billion, and plans to devote much of his energy to
that project.
Ballmer said, in a letter to CEO Nadella made public by
Microsoft, that he intends to hold his large Microsoft stock
position for the "foreseeable future."
