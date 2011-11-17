SEATTLE Nov 17 Microsoft Corp (MSFT.O) Chief
Executive is slightly less popular with shareholders than he
was last year, despite notching record profits in the past 12
months.
Steve Ballmer, who heads the world's biggest software
company, was backed by shareholders representing 92 percent of
shares in this year's annual board election, according to
results released on Thursday. Last year he scored almost 95
percent backing.
His fellow directors, including Chairman Bill Gates, were
all re-elected with more than 99 percent support.
Microsoft posted its biggest ever profit last fiscal year,
but some shareholders have reservations about Ballmer,
especially his ability to lead Microsoft into the mobile
computing era. He took over from Gates as CEO in 2000.
[ID:nN1E79224G]
Some shareholders complained at this week's annual meeting
that they did not get enough time to quiz Ballmer and Gates
[ID:nN1E7AE0PA].
In May, influential hedge fund investor David Einhorn, who
recently increased his stake in the company, said he liked the
company's prospects but felt it was time for Ballmer to step
down [ID:nN25183623]. Microsoft did not respond publicly to his
criticism.
In this year's board election, almost 5.4 billion shares
were voted for Ballmer, while 468 million were voted against
and almost 14 million abstained.
(Reporting by Bill Rigby)