SEATTLE Aug 27 Microsoft Corp has a
stable of senior executives who could be contenders to succeed
Chief Executive Steve Ballmer, even though outsiders have
sparked the most discussion so far.
After Ballmer's surprise announcement on Friday that he
would retire within a year, the board's lead independent
director John Thompson, who heads the search for the new CEO,
said the planned transformation of the software giant into a
fast-moving 'devices and services' company is still on track.
"It does seem like if they are going to continue down the
path of this devices and services strategy that they probably
get somebody who was part of formulating this strategy or who
can stand fully behind it," said Sid Parakh, an analyst at fund
firm McAdams Wright Ragen, who expects Microsoft to favor an
internal candidate.
But insiders would face skepticism from those who want a
clean break from Ballmer's personal legacy, as well as other
obstacles.
"The issue with internal candidates is that Microsoft has
cultivated a holding-company style culture so very few execs are
broadly exposed to all areas of the business," said Al Hilwa, an
analyst at tech research firm IDC.
The following is a list of potential internal candidates,
with pros and cons, based on conversations with analysts and
insiders.
Satya Nadella, cloud and enterprise
PRO: A 21-year Microsoft veteran, he knows the inner
workings of the company, especially the hot areas of servers,
data centers and online services. Recently promoted to run the
newly created 'cloud and enterprise' unit, he controls the
infrastructure behind the 'services' side of Microsoft's new
vision.
CON: Although he was once a vice president in the Office
unit, he might struggle to impose authority over the
all-powerful Windows and Office factions, the wellsprings of the
company's profits which are famously antagonistic to one
another.
Tony Bates, corporate strategy
PRO: Came to Microsoft two years ago as CEO of the acquired
online chat company Skype, which represents the new wave of
internet-centric, consumer-focused technology that Microsoft has
had difficulty replicating. He so impressed his new boss that
Ballmer put him in charge of corporate strategy and relations
with developers and PC makers.
CON: May not have been at Microsoft long enough to know how
to wrench it into a new shape, and his narrow specialty in the
telecommunications and router field may not be broad enough to
run such a large software-based company.
Terry Myerson, operating systems
PRO: A young entrepreneur whose web software company was
bought by Microsoft in the late 1990s, he might bring a start-up
mentality to the top job. Recently selected by Ballmer to run
the full range of operating systems - which are still the heart
of Microsoft - ranging across Windows PCs, tablets, phones and
the Xbox game console.
CON: His last assignment was running the Windows Phone unit,
which won praise for its clean, stylish software but has not
come close to making Microsoft a big player in the smartphone
market.
Qi Lu, search and Internet
PRO: The former Yahoo Inc executive is a
heavyweight in the online search and advertising area, with 20
U.S. patents. He now runs the 'applications and services' group,
which is in charge of putting Microsoft's established software
businesses, like its Office suite, onto the Web. It is a crucial
part of Ballmer's reorganization plan.
CON: Under his stewardship, the Bing search engine has cost
Microsoft billions of dollars without threatening Google Inc's
dominance.
Julie Larson-Green, Xbox gaming console and Surface tablet
PRO: a 20-year veteran of Microsoft and acolyte of recently
departed Windows chief Steven Sinofsky, she has intimate
knowledge of both the Office and Windows units, having led the
redesign of both products.
CON: Is now in charge of the 'devices and studios' unit,
leading Microsoft's foray into making its own computers and
other hardware. The Surface tablet has had poor sales, despite
initial enthusiasm. She may be marked down for her close
involvement with the tepidly received Windows 8.
Eric Rudder, research and technology
PRO: A fixture in the background at Microsoft for two
decades, this deeply tech-savvy exec now runs Microsoft's
long-term research unit and sets overall technical strategy. He
is the nearest the company has to a big thinker in the mold of
Bill Gates.
CON: Never having been a business unit leader, he may not
have the experience to deal with the sharp-elbowed internal
politics of Microsoft to survive as CEO.
Kevin Turner, COO
PRO: Microsoft's Chief Operating Officer for the last eight
years, the former Wal-Mart Stores Inc exec is the power
behind the company's fearsome sales operation.
CON: A professional salesman and motivator, he does not come
from an engineering background, which could be a liability.
Jeff Raikes, philanthropy, ex-Office chief
PRO: Bill Gates, who is on the committee to choose the next
Microsoft CEO, picked this former leader of the Office unit to
be the chief executive of his philanthropic foundation. As
Microsoft approaches a critical transition, his long experience,
understanding of Gates' thinking and steady hand might be an
effective combination.
CON: Immersed in the world of philanthropy for the past five
years, he may be out of touch with the latest technology trends.
The same generation as Ballmer, his appointment might be seen as
a continuation of the old guard.
John Thompson, search committee leader
PRO: It is not beyond the realms of possibility that the man
leading the committee to find a new CEO may end up being
considered by it. The former IBM executive went on to be
CEO of computer security firm Symantec Corp, giving him
experience both of a large company reinventing itself and an
understanding of the enterprise software market.
CON: He only joined Microsoft's board last year and has no
direct experience of managing the company. His current day job
is CEO of the little-known, privately held cloud-computing firm
Virtual Instruments.