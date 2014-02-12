By Paul Carsten
| BEIJING
BEIJING Feb 12 Microsoft Corp denied
on Wednesday it was omitting websites from its Bing search
engine results for users outside China after a Chinese rights
group said the U.S. firm was censoring material the government
deems politically sensitive.
GreatFire.org, a China-based freedom of speech advocacy
group, said in a statement on Tuesday that Bing was filtering
out both English and Chinese language search results for terms
such as "Dalai Lama", the exiled Tibetan spiritual leader whom
Beijing brands as a violence-seeking separatist, charges he
denies.
Microsoft, responding to the rights group's allegations,
said a system fault had removed some search results for users
outside China. The company has in the past come under fire for
censoring the Chinese version of internet phone and messaging
software Skype.
"Due to an error in our system, we triggered an incorrect
results removal notification for some searches noted in the
report but the results themselves are and were unaltered outside
of China," Stefan Weitz, senior director for Bing, said in a
statement emailed to Reuters on Wednesday.
Weitz did not say if the error had been fixed and Microsoft
officials in Beijing declined to elaborate.
Microsoft sent a shortened version of the statement to
China-based media organisations which omitted all reference to
GreatFire.org and did not address the allegations.
"There were too many points in the original statement," a
China-based Microsoft spokeswoman told Reuters.
Reuters reporters found that Bing omitted several websites
that showed up on the search engine of rival Google Inc
when they searched for "Dalai Lama" in Chinese from Singapore.
The English-language search results on both engines were
similar.
China's ruling Communist Party sees censorship as key to
maintaining its grip on power, recognising that social media
offers a platform for citizens to air grievances and criticism
of the government, a potential trigger for social unrest.
This censorship often means foreign Internet companies must
tread a careful path in China to exploit business opportunities
without compromising a carefully nurtured image as champions of
open societies and free speech.
All internet firms operating in China comply with the
government's web censorship requirements.
Microsoft has made no secret of its aim to build a bigger
presence in China, a market where its software is widely used
but rarely paid for.
Microsoft was criticised for censoring the Chinese version
of Skype, which it ran jointly with Hong Kong-based TOM Group.
In November, Microsoft said it had formed a new joint venture
with Guangming Founder, and advocacy group GreatFire.org said
Skype in China was no longer being censored.