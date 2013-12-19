Dec 19 * SEC says charges Microsoft Corp senior portfolio manager Brian

Jorgenson and a friend with insider trading * SEC says jorgenson and the other defendant, Sean Stokke, were also criminally

charged by U.S. Department of Justice * SEC alleges that stokke traded in advance of public announcement that

Microsoft planned to invest in Barnes & Noble Inc e-reader business * SEC alleges that stokke also traded in advance of microsoft's July 2013

quarterly earnings announcement * SEC alleges that jorgenson tipped stokke in advance about the news, and that

both defendants made a combined $393,125 illegal profits