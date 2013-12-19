Dec 19
* SEC says charges Microsoft Corp senior portfolio
manager Brian
Jorgenson and a friend with insider trading
* SEC says jorgenson and the other defendant, Sean Stokke, were
also criminally
charged by U.S. Department of Justice
* SEC alleges that stokke traded in advance of public
announcement that
Microsoft planned to invest in Barnes & Noble Inc
e-reader business
* SEC alleges that stokke also traded in advance of microsoft's
July 2013
quarterly earnings announcement
* SEC alleges that jorgenson tipped stokke in advance about the
news, and that
both defendants made a combined $393,125 illegal profits