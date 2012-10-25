Oct 25 Microsoft Corp :
* CEO ballmer says windows 8 'reimagines windows and the whole
pc industry' -
Reuters tv
* CEO ballmer says windows 8 introduces a pc as a tablet -
Reuters tv
* CEO ballmer says new interfaces looks different but rely on
familiar concepts
- Reuters tv
* CEO says device uniquely good at being a tablet and a pc, can
be used for
both work and entertainment - Reuters tv
* CEO says "we're all in on this," launching with 10,000
applications - Reuters
tv
* CEO says windows 8 machines from acer, samsung, sony, Dell
will be ubiquitous
in stores during holidays - Reuters tv
* CEO sees more windows devices sold this quarter than Google
or Apple products
- Reuters tv
* CEO says windows 8 innovates the pc category - Reuters tv