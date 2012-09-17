By Jim Finkle
| BOSTON, Sept 17
BOSTON, Sept 17 Computer security experts are
urging PC users to temporarily stop browsing the Web with
Microsoft Corp's Internet Explorer, saying a newly
identified bug in the software makes computers susceptible to
attack by hackers.
"Bad guys can use this vulnerability to do bad things to
your computer. They can access all the files you have access to
on your computer," said Tod Beardsley, an engineering manager
with the security firm Rapid7.
In response to a request for comment, Microsoft said in a
statement, "We are actively investigating these reports and will
take the necessary steps to help protect customers."
In the meantime, security experts said that computer users
should avoid Internet Explorer.
"There are other browsers that people can use temporarily
until the problem gets fixed. Or they can gamble," said Paul
Ferguson, senior threat researcher with Japanese anti-virus
software maker Trend Micro Inc.
"Why take the risk? I'd stay the heck away," said Jeff
Bardin, chief intelligence officer with Treadstone 71, a cyber
security consulting firm.
Eric Romang, a security adviser with e-Business & Resilience
Centre, a firm in Luxembourg, discovered the bug on Friday while
investigating servers that he suspected were being used by
hackers, according to his blog.
Those hackers had figured out a way to infect computers by
exploiting the previously unknown vulnerability in Internet
Explorer, according to Beardsley.
The hackers could put malicious code onto healthy websites
and cause surfers who visited those sites to have their machines
infected, Beardsley said.
Internet Explorer was the world's second-most widely used
browser last month, with about 33 percent market share,
according to StatCounter. It was close behind Google Inc's
Chrome browser, which had 34 percent of the market.
Marc Maiffret, chief technology officer of security firm
BeyondTrust, said that some businesses may not be able to stop
using Internet Explorer because they use applications or sites
that are not compatible with Chrome or other options.
He said that such companies might consider making their
systems compatible with Chrome.