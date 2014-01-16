SAN FRANCISCO Jan 15 Microsoft Corp is
considering Ericsson AB Chief Executive Hans Vestberg
as a possible successor to outgoing CEO Steve Ballmer, Bloomberg
cited sources briefed on the software giant's executive search
as saying on Wednesday.
Bloomberg did not report on whether the company has reached
out to Vestberg, whose naming may come as a surprise to many on
Wall Street.
Analysts have discussed potential candidates ranging from
company insiders Satya Nadella and Tony Bates to several
outsiders. But speculation refocused on internal choices this
month after leading external candidate, Ford Motor Co CEO
Alan Mulally, took himself off the list.
Reuters could not immediately verify Bloomberg's report, and
Ericsson was not immediately available for comment.
Microsoft declined comment. A source close to the company
has said no CEO appointment was likely until the last week of
January or February.