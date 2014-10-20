SAN FRANCISCO Oct 20 Satya Nadella, the
Microsoft Corp Chief Executive who ignited a firestorm
of protest earlier this month by suggesting women should not ask
for pay raises, said on Monday that men and women are paid
equally at his company.
Nadella's statement, made at a presentation on cloud
computing in San Francisco, runs counter to some limited data
made public by employees, but is unverifiable given that
Microsoft does not release details of its pay structure.
"I checked that it is something that we are enforcing," said
Nadella, when asked about equal pay. "We are in fact in good
shape. Men and women get paid equally at Microsoft."
Nadella said he was "humbled" by his experience on Oct. 9,
when he told a conference celebrating women in computing that
women should not ask for pay raises but trust in "karma" to give
them the salary they deserve. The remarks generated negative
headlines and widespread criticism on social media.
Nadella's latest comment is not backed up by numbers from
job site Glassdoor, which show that men tend to earn more doing
a similar job than women at Microsoft, although the data is
based on a very small sample size of employees who choose to
give pay figures to Glassdoor.
A male Microsoft senior software development engineer makes
about $137,000 per year, according to Glassdoor, compared with
about $129,000 for women. Only 29 percent of Microsoft's more
than 100,000 employees are female, according to figures recently
released by the company.
Data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics shows that men earn
24 percent more, on average, than women in the tech sector. The
American Association of University Women found that women were
paid 78 percent of what equally qualified men received across
the board last year.
However, one tech hiring site believes women are paid on a
par with men. According to Dice, last year the average tech
salary for men was $89,468 while women earned $81,214.
"On face value, it appears there's a gap, however when we
compare for equal levels of experience, education and parallel
job titles, the compensation gap disappears," said Courtney
Chamberlain, a spokeswoman at Dice.
Maria Klawe, a Microsoft board member who has pushed the
company to hire and promote more women, has said that the issue
of equal pay is now likely to be discussed in Microsoft's
boardroom.
Nadella acknowledged on Monday that there was room for
improvement on the issue within Microsoft. "We have made some
progress," he said. "We have a lot more to do."
(Reporting by Christina Farr, writing by Bill Rigby; editing by
Andrew Hay)