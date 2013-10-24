Oct 24 * Microsoft cfo sees fiscal second quarter devices and consumer licensing revenue $5.2 bln to $5.4 bln

* Microsoft cfo sees business pc market 'stable', consumer pc market 'subject to more volatility'

* Microsoft cfo sees 2nd quarter hardware revenues up 35 pct to 45 pct reflecting new surface tablets and xbox one

* Microsoft cfo sees 2nd quarter commercial licensing revenue $10.7 bln to $10.9 bln with similar dynamics to 1st quarter