BRIEF-Transalta Renewables qtrly EPS attributable to common shareholders $0.12
* Transalta renewables reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results and provides outlook for 2017
Oct 24 * Microsoft cfo sees fiscal second quarter devices and consumer licensing revenue $5.2 bln to $5.4 bln
* Microsoft cfo sees business pc market 'stable', consumer pc market 'subject to more volatility'
* Microsoft cfo sees 2nd quarter hardware revenues up 35 pct to 45 pct reflecting new surface tablets and xbox one
* Microsoft cfo sees 2nd quarter commercial licensing revenue $10.7 bln to $10.9 bln with similar dynamics to 1st quarter
* Transalta renewables reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results and provides outlook for 2017
* Based on Alaris' current agreements with its partners, it expects revenues of approximately $83.4 million for 2017
* Canada House provides update on patient initiatives and expansion and corporate update