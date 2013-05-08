SEATTLE May 8 Microsoft Corp on
Wednesday named Amy Hood, head of finance of its Office
division, as its new chief financial officer.
Hood, 41, the first woman to hold the CFO post at Microsoft,
takes over from Peter Klein, who announced his departure in
April. She takes up the job immediately, while
Klein will remain at the company through the end of June.
A former Goldman Sachs banker, Hood joined Microsoft in late
2002. While at the Office division - Microsoft's most profitable
unit - she worked on the high-profile acquisitions of online
chat service Skype and business networking company Yammer.
The appointment of Hood came as a mild surprise, given the
seniority of Tami Reller, CFO of Microsoft's flagship Windows
unit, whom some had tipped for the job. Reller declined comment
regarding the position last week.