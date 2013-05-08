SEATTLE May 8 Microsoft Corp on Wednesday named Amy Hood, head of finance of its Office division, as its new chief financial officer.

Hood, 41, the first woman to hold the CFO post at Microsoft, takes over from Peter Klein, who announced his departure in April. She takes up the job immediately, while Klein will remain at the company through the end of June.

A former Goldman Sachs banker, Hood joined Microsoft in late 2002. While at the Office division - Microsoft's most profitable unit - she worked on the high-profile acquisitions of online chat service Skype and business networking company Yammer.

The appointment of Hood came as a mild surprise, given the seniority of Tami Reller, CFO of Microsoft's flagship Windows unit, whom some had tipped for the job. Reller declined comment regarding the position last week.