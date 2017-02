July 2 Microsoft Corp said it would take a non-cash goodwill impairment charge of about $6.2 billion in its online services division in the fourth quarter.

The company said the goodwill was related to its 2007 aQuantive Inc acquisition but does not expect the write down to affect its ongoing financial performance. (Reporting by Siddharth Cavale in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya Kurane)