BEIJING Aug 23 Microsoft Corp has signed a partnership deal with a Chinese firm to develop and market cloud-computing products in China.

No terms of the deal were disclosed.

This is the first time Microsoft has formed a partnership in an emerging market to sell cloud-computing products, said Sandy Gupta, general manager of Open Source Solutions Group at Microsoft.

China Standard Software is the Chinese firm that has signed the deal with Microsoft. (Reporting by Terril Yue Jones; Editing by Ken Wills)