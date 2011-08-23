(Adds details, quotes)
BEIJING Aug 23 Microsoft Corp will
develop and market cloud-computing products in China with a
Chinese partner, a pattern that the software giant could use as
a model in other emerging markets, an executive said on
Tuesday.
Microsoft and China Standard Software Co Ltd (CS2C), a
provider of operating systems and office products, will develop
and sell cloud-computing solutions primarily to large enterprise
clients such as online retailers, banks and government
ministries, said Sandy Gupta, general manager of Open Source
Solutions Group at Microsoft.
The cloud platforms will be for Windows-based computers as
well as for Linux and Unix systems, Gupta told reporters at an
event announcing the partnership.
The two companies did not disclose financial terms of their
arrangement.
Cloud computing is being promoted as the new generation of
data and application storage, with users storing data not on
computers or on local servers but in a "cloud" maintained by
servers that may be in several locations.
"Organisations are constantly looking for new ways to help
them adapt and thrive in the marketplace, and nowhere is that
more relevant than in the China market today," CS2C President
Han Naiping said in a statement.
Gupta said the potential market in China could include
government entities such as the Beijing city government and the
Chinese Ministry of Agriculture that have indicated an interest
in moving toward cloud computing.
The cooperative effort could serve as a model for Microsoft
to introduce similar cloud-computing projects in other emerging
markets such as India and Brazil, Gupta said.
