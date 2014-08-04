(Adds lawyer comment)
BEIJING Aug 4 Microsoft Corp should
not obstruct an anti-trust investigation by Chinese regulators,
the State Administration for Industry and Commerce (SAIC) said
on Monday, the latest shot fired by China's government at the
U.S. software giant.
The SAIC has questioned Microsoft's lawyer, Deputy General
Counsel Mary Snapp, who was at the regulator's offices on
Monday, a spokesman for the SAIC said.
Last week, the SAIC said it was formally investigating
Microsoft for breach of anti-trust rules and had raided four of
the software firm's offices in China.
"Microsoft promised to respect Chinese law and fully
cooperate with the SAIC's investigation work," the SAIC said in
an e-mailed statement. Microsoft declined to provide immediate
comment, but last week said its "business practices are designed
to be compliant with Chinese law."
The warning is likely a preemptive step in the course of the
government's investigation.
"I don't think the government is saying Microsoft has
already done anything to obstruct the investigation, otherwise
they would have publicised it," said You Yunting, a senior
partner at Shanghai DeBund Law Offices. "In China, you do
everything you have to to completely submit if the authorities
investigate you. The government is saying, 'We might be more
lenient if you don't resist, otherwise we'll be tough'."
Microsoft has been suspected of violating China's
anti-monopoly law since June last year in relation to problems
with compatibility, bundling and document authentication, the
SAIC said last week.
But industry experts have questioned how exactly Microsoft
is violating anti-trust regulations in China, where the size of
its business is negligible.
The U.S. company has taken a public beating in China in
recent months. It has been subject to wider scrutiny against
U.S. technology firms in China in the wake of former U.S.
National Security Agency contractor Edward Snowden's cyber
espionage revelations.
It has also seen service for its OneDrive cloud storage
service disrupted in China, and had its latest Windows 8
operating system banned from being installed on the central
government's new computers.
(Reporting by Paul Carsten, Gerry Shih and Beijing Newsroom;
Editing by Miral Fahmy and Ian Geoghegan)