SHANGHAI Jan 23 Allegations that Chinese
authorities hacked into Microsoft Corp's Outlook email
service are "groundless slander", the official Xinhua news
agency quoted Beijing's cyberspace regulator as saying late on
Thursday.
The comments, made by the Cyberspace Administration of China
(CAC) spokesman Jiang Jun, were in response to a Monday report
by an online censorship watchdog which said that Chinese users
of the email service were subject to a hacking attack over the
weekend.
GreatFire.Org said the CAC was likely responsible for the
attack, which it described as a "man-in-the-middle" one, whereby
an online connection is hijacked to monitor and sometimes
control communications made through that channel.
Xinhua quoted Jiang as saying that the accusation aimed to
"incite dissatisfaction and smear China's cyberspace management
system".
Attacks and blocks on foreign internet services have become
increasingly common with China, which operates the world's most
sophisticated online censorship mechanism, known as the Great
Firewall, to eliminate any signs of dissent or challenges to the
ruling Communist Party.
Last month, Google's Gmail email service was shut
down in China before resuming infrequent and heavily disrupted
activity, forcing many Chinese users to adopt domestic email
systems.
