SEATTLE Nov 25 China has levied about $140
million in back taxes from Microsoft Corp in the first
major case concerning cross-border tax evasion in the country,
as regulators ramp up pressure on U.S. corporations doing
business there.
According to an article published by China's Xinhua official
news agency on Sunday, an unnamed U.S. multinational must pay
the Chinese government 840 million yuan ($137 million) in back
taxes and interest, as well as more than 100 million yuan in
additional taxes a year in the future.
The article refers only to a company whose name starts with
"M," is one of the world's biggest 500 firms and which
established a wholly-owned foreign subsidiary in Beijing in
1995. Microsoft is the only company that fits that description.
The Redmond, Washington-based company did not confirm the
report, but also did not deny that it was the company involved.
"In 2012 the tax authorities of China and the United States
agreed to a bilateral advanced pricing agreement with regards to
Microsoft's operations in China," said a Microsoft spokesman in
an emailed statement. "China receives tax revenue from Microsoft
consistent with the terms of the agreed advanced pricing
agreement."
An advanced pricing agreement sets the tax treatment of
transfer pricing, or methods of booking prices and sales between
subsidiaries, which Microsoft uses across the globe.
According to its fiscal 2014 annual report, Microsoft's
overall effective tax rate was 21 percent - well below the
standard U.S. corporate rate of 35 percent - primarily because
it channels earnings through "foreign regional operations
centers" in Ireland, Singapore, and Puerto Rico.
According to Xinhua, "M" reported losses for six years in
China of more than 2 billion yuan while peers enjoyed profits
and so the tax authorities concluded its behavior was
unreasonable. It said the U.S. company admitted to tax evasion
and its mainland subsidiary had agreed to pay the central
government.
The tax payment is only the latest headache for Microsoft in
China, where it is already under investigation by anti-trust
regulators.
(Reporting by Bill Rigby; Editing by Bernad Orr)