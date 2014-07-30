SHANGHAI, July 30 Microsoft Corp will
launch its Xbox One gaming console in China on September 23,
Yusuf Mehdi, head of marketing and strategy for Microsoft's Xbox
group said at an event in Shanghai on Wednesday.
The Xbox One will be the first foreign-made console to be
launched in China in 14 years after the government this year
lifted a 2000 ban on gaming consoles.
Microsoft is forging ahead with the console launch despite
Tuesday's government announcement that the U.S. software giant
is the subject of an anti-monopoly investigation.
(Reporting by Paul Carsten; Editing by Miral Fahmy)