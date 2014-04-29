April 28 Microsoft Corp said it will
increase its cloud storage offering for business users by
40-fold as the world's largest software company makes a case for
businesses buying an all-in-one product from itself rather than
buying technology "piecemeal" from multiple sellers.
"The era of making isolated, single-solution decisions is
rapidly coming to a close," wrote John Case, corporate vice
president of Microsoft Office Division. Microsoft on Monday
raised its OneDrive for Business storage to 1TB per user from
25GB.
Microsoft's pitch to be the one-stop destination for
companies looking to buy technology runs against efforts by
smaller rivals such as Box and Dropbox that offer one or two
specialized services.
Microsoft did not name its rivals but made a reference to
them in the headline of its blog post titled "Thinking outside
the box." (link.reuters.com/byj88v)
Dropbox spokeswoman declined to comment on the Microsoft
move. Box Chief Executive Aaron Levie fired back in a blog post,
criticizing Microsoft for keeping its storage software "closed"
and making it difficult for users to move their data between
different services.
"By keeping Office 365 users on the closed OneDrive
"island," Microsoft is stranding hundreds of millions of users
and customers that have chosen Box, Dropbox, Google Drive, and
others," Levie wrote in response to Microsoft's move. (r.reuters.com/pyj88v)
Online document-sharing company Dropbox is a Silicon Valley
startup that has proved a hit with consumers and boasts more
than 200 million users six years after it was started. It has
undergone tremendous growth amid the meteoric rise of cloud,
which is expected to continue booming alongside mobile
computing.
While Dropbox won plaudits for its ease-of-use and gained
traction among individual users, Levie focused Box in recent
years toward catering to corporate customers who demanded
greater levels of administrative control and security.
Both companies are expected to go public in the coming
months.
Cloud services have become increasingly popular among both
cash-strapped tech startups and larger companies, which rely on
computers owned and operated by the likes of Amazon.com Inc
and Google Inc instead of buying the
equipment themselves.
Investors are excited about Microsoft Chief Executive Satya
Nadella's focus on mobile and cloud computing, designed to take
Microsoft beyond its traditional PC-based Windows business.
Microsoft, which reported results Thursday, saw Nadella's
emphasis on cloud computing help its server software business in
the third quarter, while a softer-than-expected decline in PC
sales limited damage to the bottom line.
(Reporting by Sampad Patnaik and Supriya Kurane in Bangalore;
Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)