By Joseph Menn
SAN FRANCISCO, April 26 To understand why it is
so difficult to defend computers from even moderately capable
hackers, consider the case of the security flaw officially known
as CVE-2017-0199.
The bug was unusually dangerous but of a common genre: it
was in Microsoft software, could allow a hacker to seize control
of a personal computer with little trace, and was fixed April 11
in Microsoft's regular monthly security update.
But it had traveled a rocky, nine-month journey from
discovery to resolution, which cyber security experts say is an
unusually long time.
Google's security researchers, for example, give vendors
just 90 days' warning before publishing flaws they find.
Microsoft Corp declined to say how long it usually
takes to patch a flaw.
While Microsoft investigated, hackers found the flaw and
manipulated the software to spy on unknown Russian speakers,
possibly in Ukraine.
And a group of thieves used it to bolster their efforts to
steal from millions of online bank accounts in Australia and
other countries.
Those conclusions and other details emerged from interviews
with researchers at cyber security firms who studied the events
and analyzed versions of the attack code.
Microsoft confirmed the sequence of events.
The tale began last July, when Ryan Hanson, a 2010 Idaho
State University graduate and consultant at boutique security
firm Optiv Inc in Boise, found a weakness in the way that
Microsoft Word processes documents from another format. That
allowed him to insert a link to a malicious program that would
take control of a computer.
COMBINING FLAWS
Hanson spent some months combining his find with other flaws
to make it more deadly, he said on Twitter. Then in October he
told Microsoft. The company often pays a modest bounty of a few
thousands dollars for the identification of security risks.
Soon after that point six months ago, Microsoft could have
fixed the problem, the company acknowledged. But it was not that
simple. A quick change in the settings on Word by customers
would do the trick, but if Microsoft notified customers about
the bug and the recommended changes, it would also be telling
hackers about how to break in.
Alternatively, Microsoft could have created a patch that
would be distributed as part of its monthly software updates.
But the company did not patch immediately and instead dug
deeper. It was not aware that anyone was using Hanson's method,
and it wanted to be sure it had a comprehensive solution.
"We performed an investigation to identify other potentially
similar methods and ensure that our fix addresses more
than just the issue reported," Microsoft said through a
spokesman, who answered emailed questions on the condition of
anonymity. "This was a complex investigation."
Hanson declined interview requests.
The saga shows that Microsoft's progress on security issues,
as well as that of the software industry as a whole, remains
uneven in an era when the stakes are growing dramatically.
The United States has accused Russia of hacking political
party emails to interfere in the 2016 presidential election, a
charge Russia denies, while shadowy hacker groups opposed to the
U.S. government have been publishing hacking tools used by the
Central Intelligence Agency and National Security Agency.
ATTACKS BEGIN
It is unclear how the unknown hackers initially found
Hanson's bug. It could have been through simultaneous discovery,
a leak in the patching process, or even hacking against Optiv or
Microsoft.
In January, as Microsoft worked on a solution, the attacks
began.
The first known victims were sent emails enticing them to
click on a link to documents in Russian about military issues in
Russia and areas held by Russian-backed rebels in eastern
Ukraine, researchers said. Their computers were then infected
with eavesdropping software made by Gamma Group, a private
company that sells to agencies of many governments.
The best guess of cyber security experts is that one of
Gamma's customers was trying to get inside the computers of
soldiers or political figures in Ukraine or Russia; either of
those countries, or any of their neighbors or allies, could have
been responsible. Such government espionage is routine.
The initial attacks were carefully aimed at a small number
of targets and so stayed below the radar. But in March, security
researchers at FireEye Inc noticed that a notorious
piece of financial hacking software known as Latenbot was being
distributed using the same Microsoft bug.
FireEye probed further, found the earlier Russian-language
attacks, and warned Microsoft. The company, which confirmed it
was first warned of active attacks in March, got on track for an
April 11 patch.
Then, what counts as disaster in the world of bug-fixers
struck. Another security firm, McAfee, saw some attacks using
the Microsoft Word flaw on April 6.
After what it described as "quick but in-depth research," it
established that the flaw had not been patched, contacted
Microsoft, and then blogged about its discovery on April 7.
The blog post contained enough detail that other hackers
could mimic the attacks.
Other software security professionals were aghast that
McAfee did not wait, as Optiv and FireEye were doing, until the
patch came out.
McAfee Vice President Vincent Weafer blamed "a glitch in our
communications with our partner Microsoft" for the timing. He
did not elaborate.
By April 9, a program to exploit the flaw was on sale on
underground markets for criminal hackers, said FireEye
researcher John Hultquist.
The next day, attacks were mainstream. Someone used it to
send documents booby-trapped with Dridex banking-fraud software
to millions of computers in Australia.
Finally, on the Tuesday, about six months after hearing from
Hanson, Microsoft made the patch available. As always, some
computer owners are lagging behind and have not installed it.
Ben-Gurion University employees in Israel were hacked, after
the patch, by attackers linked to Iran who took over their email
accounts and sent infected documents to their contacts at
technology companies and medical professionals, said Michael
Gorelik, vice president of cyber security firm Morphisec.
When Microsoft patched, it thanked Hanson, a FireEye
researcher and its own staff.
A six-month delay is bad but not unheard of, said Marten
Mickos, chief executive of HackerOne, which coordinates patching
efforts between researchers and vendors.
"Normal fixing times are a matter of weeks," Mickos said.
Privately-held Optiv said through a spokeswoman that it
usually gives vendors 45 days to make fixes before publishing
research when appropriate, and that it "materially followed"
that practice in this case.
Optiv is now comparing the details of what Hanson told
Microsoft with what the spies and criminals used in the wild,
trying to find out if the researcher's work was partly
responsible for the worldwide hacking spree, the spokeswoman
said.
The spree included one or more people who created a hacking
tool for what FireEye's Hultquist said is probably a national
government - and then appearing to double-dip by also selling it
to a criminal group.
If the patching took time, others who learned of the flaw
moved quickly.
On the final weekend before the patch, the criminals could
have sold it along to the Dridex hackers, or the original makers
could have cashed in a third time, Hultquist said, effectively
staging a last clearance sale before it lost peak effectiveness.
It is unclear how many people were ultimately infected or
how much money was stolen.
(Reporting by Joseph Menn; Editing by Jonathan Weber and Grant
McCool)