BRIEF-Karnalyte Resources says board approved an annual budget of about $4.85 mln for 2017
* Karnalyte resources inc. Releases financial results for the year ended 2016 and announces plans for q1 and q2 2017
Nov 18 Microsoft Corp issued an emergency software update to fix a security glitch that affects domain privileges in all supported versions of Windows.
The vulnerability could allow an attacker to upgrade unprivileged domain user account privileges to those of a domain administrator account.
The update was released on Tuesday, according to information available on the company's Security Response Center website.
Microsoft said it was aware of limited, targeted attacks that aimed to exploit the security issue at the time it issued the update.
(Reporting by Narottam Medhora in Bangalore)
* Karnalyte resources inc. Releases financial results for the year ended 2016 and announces plans for q1 and q2 2017
WASHINGTON, March 16 While he has swallowed a big budget cut, had his chosen deputy vetoed, and been dismissed as invisible in his own building, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson is playing a patient game to gain influence by avoiding public conflicts with the White House, six current and former U.S. officials said on Thursday.
* Maxim power corp. Announces 2016 financial and operating results