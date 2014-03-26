SAN FRANCISCO, March 26 Microsoft Corp
and Dell Inc have sealed a patent licensing deal under which
Dell will pay the software giant royalties on sales of devices
powered by Google Inc's Android or Chrome software.
The two companies will license to each other intellectual
property related to Android and Chrome devices, such as
"Chromebooks" based on Google's Chrome operating system.
Microsoft is locked in a battle with Google to ensure that
handset makers using the free Android phone operating system pay
Microsoft a license fee. Most of the larger handset makers, such
as Samsung, LG and HTC, have already agreed to pay Microsoft a
royalty on Android smartphones that Microsoft believes may
infringe its patents.
Motorola, owned by Google but due to be sold to China's
Lenovo, is the last big holdout partly because of its trove of
patents.
(Reporting by San Francisco newsroom; Editing by Steve
Orlorfsky)