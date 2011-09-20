*Microsoft raises dividend to 20 cents per share
*Dividend yield now 3 percent
Sept 20 Microsoft Corp (MSFT.O) announced a 25
percent increase in its quarterly dividend on Tuesday to 20
cents per share, as the technology giant hands more cash back
to shareholders frustrated with its stagnant share price.
The increase, following a 23 percent hike last year, is on
the high-end of the range expected by Wall Street, but still
may disappoint some investors hoping for a greater payout from
Microsoft's $53 billion pile of cash and short-term
investments.
Shares of Microsoft rose 12 cents to $27.10 in extended
trading on Tuesday.
The latest increase, payable on December 8 to shareholders
of record as of November 15, 2011, means Microsoft's dividend
yield is now about 3 percent.
That puts it in the mid-range of comparable large tech
firms, with Intel Corp (INTC.O) hovering around 4 percent and
IBM Corp (IBM.N) at around 1.8 percent. Cisco, which
introduced a dividend earlier this year, is at around 1.5
percent. Google Inc (GOOG.O) and Apple Inc (AAPL.O) do not
pay dividends.
A regular dividend is generally regarded as a mark of a
mature company that cannot match earlier growth rates or stock
gains, and tends to attract more conservative investors.
Despite explosive growth in the 1990s, Microsoft finds
itself in that category, with a share price essentially
unchanged for the past decade.
Microsoft, which went public in 1986, paid its first annual
dividend in 2003. The following year it issued a special
dividend of $3 per share -- shelling out more than $30 billion
in one go -- and started paying a quarterly dividend, which it
has raised in increments most years since then.
(Reporting by Alexei Oreskovic and Bill Rigby; editing by
Gunna Dickson)