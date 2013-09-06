By Jeremy Wagstaff and Devidutta Tripathy
| SINGAPORE/NEW DELHI, Sept 6
SINGAPORE/NEW DELHI, Sept 6 Microsoft Corp's
acquisition of Nokia's handset business
gives the software behemoth control of its main Windows
smartphone partner, but leaves a question mark over the bigger
business it has bought: Nokia's cheap and basic phones that
still dominate emerging markets like India.
Microsoft Chief Executive Steve Ballmer has said he sees
such phones - of which Nokia shipped more than 50 million last
quarter - as an entree to more expensive fare.
"We look at that as an excellent feeder system into the
smartphone world and a way to touch people with our services
even on much lower-end devices in many parts of the world," he
said in a conference call to analysts on Tuesday.
But analysts warn that's easier said than done.
The problem, said Jayanth Kolla, partner at Convergence
Catalyst, an India-based telecom research and advisory firm, is
that Microsoft simply lacks Nokia's retail and supply chain
experience in the Finnish company's most important markets.
"The devices business, especially the non-smartphones
business in emerging markets, is a completely different
dynamic," he said.
Kolla pointed to the need to manage tight supply chains,
distribution, and building brands through word-of-mouth.
"Microsoft doesn't have it in its DNA to run operations at this
level," he said.
India is a case in point. Nokia has been there since the mid
1990s and the country accounted for 7 percent of its 2012
revenue while the United States generated just 6 percent,
according to Thomson Reuters data. Its India roots run deep: it
has a presence in 200,000 outlets, 70,000 of which sell only its
devices. One of its biggest plants in the world is in the
southern city of Chennai.
For sure, Nokia has slipped in India as elsewhere: After
nearly two decades as the market leader it was unseated by
Samsung Electronics Co Ltd in overall sales last
quarter.
But it still sold more of its more basic feature phones.
As recently as last October, market research company Nielsen
ranked it the top handset brand. The Economic Times ranked it
the country's third most trusted brand.
LOYALTY RUNS DEEP
In a land of frequent power cuts and rugged roads, the
sturdiness and longer battery life of Nokia's phones have won it
a loyal fan base - some of whom have stayed loyal when trading
up.
Take Sunil Sachdeva, a Delhi-based executive, who has stuck
with Nokia since his first phone. He has just bought his fifth:
an upgrade to the Nokia Lumia smartphone running Microsoft's
mobile operating system.
"Technology-wise they are still the best," he said of Nokia.
But Microsoft can't take such loyalty for granted.
Challenging it and Samsung are local players such as Karbonn and
Micromax, which are churning out smartphones running Google
Inc's Android operating system for as little as $50.
Such players are also denting Nokia's efforts to build its
Asha brand, touchscreen devices perched somewhere between a
feature phone and a smartphone.
Nokia shipped 4.3 million Asha phones globally in the second
quarter of this year, down from 5.0 million the previous
quarter.
"The sales performance of the Asha line has been quite
poor," said Sameer Singh, Hyderabad-based analyst at BitChemy
Ventures, an investor in local startups. "With increasing
competition from the low-end smartphone vendors, I'm unsure how
long that business will last."
That leaves the cheap seats. Singh estimates that the Asia
Pacific, Middle East and Africa accounted for two-thirds of
Nokia's feature phone volumes in the last quarter, at an average
selling price of between 25 to 30 euros ($32.99 to $39.59).
"I don't see how Microsoft can really leverage this volume,"
he said. "The market is extremely price sensitive and margins
are racing into negative territory."
TOO BIG TO IGNORE
The quandary for Microsoft is that while the basic phone
market may be declining, it may simply be too big to ignore.
"If you look at markets like India and Indonesia, more than
70 percent of the volume comes from the feature phone business,"
Anshul Gupta, principal research analyst at Gartner said. "It's
still a significant part of the overall market."
That means that if Microsoft wants to herd this market up
the value chain to its Windows phones, it needs to keep the
Nokia and Asha brands afloat - while also narrowing the price
gap between its smartphones and the feature phones and cheap
smartphones.
Microsoft has hinted that lowering prices of smartphones
would be a priority. The Windows Phone series includes the
top-end Lumia 1020, which comes with a 41-megapixel camera,
while it also sells simpler models such as the Lumia 610 and 620
aimed at first-time smartphone buyers.
"The lower price phone is a strategic initiative for the
next Windows Phone release," Terry Myerson, vice president of
operating systems said on the same conference call, while
declining to provide details.
An option for Microsoft, analysts said, would be to
shoe-horn services like Bing search, Outlook webmail and Skype,
the Internet telephony and messaging application, into the
lower-end phones as a way to drive traffic to those services and
make the devices more appealing.
"So you can bundle services with these low-end products and
that way you can reach a wider audience," said Finland-based
Nordea Markets analyst Sami Sarkamies.
But in the meantime Microsoft needs to brace for assault on
all fronts as emerging market rivals see an opportunity to eat
further into Nokia's market share. In India, said Convergent
Catalyst's Kolla, cheap local Android brands have been held back
by Nokia's strong promotion of its mid-tier Asha brand.
"Now, I expect them to pounce," he said.