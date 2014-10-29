SEATTLE Oct 29 Microsoft Corp said on
Wednesday it cut about 3,000 jobs, effectively completing its
plan to reduce its workforce by 18,000, or 14 percent of total
staff, announced in July.
The majority of the 18,000 job cuts were in the phone
handset business Microsoft acquired from Nokia
earlier this year.
"We've taken another step that will complete almost all the
18,000 reductions announced in July," said a Microsoft
spokesman. "The reductions happening today are spread across
many different business units and many different countries."
He said 638 of Wednesday's cuts were in Microsoft's home
state of Washington, where it has its Redmond headquarters.
Microsoft, the world's largest software company, will have
about 110,000 employees once the job reductions are completed.
It took a charge of $1.1 billion in its latest quarterly
earnings report for the restructuring and integration of the
Nokia phone operation and associated job cuts.
(Reporting by Bill Rigby; Editing by Steve Orlosky)