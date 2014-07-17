By Ronald Grover and Lisa Richwine
LOS ANGELES, July 17
Microsoft Corp
intends to wind down Xbox Entertainment Studios, a source
familiar with its plans said, becoming the first major tech
company to give up on making original shows in a battle for the
living room couch.
The production outfit's impending closure is part of a
sweeping restructuring announced by the software giant on
Thursday, which includes the largest single round of layoffs in
the company's near-four-decade history.
The studio, set up in 2012 under then-Chief Executive
Officer Steve Ballmer, said in April it had committed to several
projects including "Humans," a drama co-produced with UK
broadcaster Channel 4, and "Halo," a digital feature based on
the best-selling Xbox game.
Hollywood director and producer Ridley Scott is making
"Halo" and it will survive the cutback, according to the source
familiar with Microsoft's plans who was not authorized to speak
on the record.
Microsoft was among several tech companies that raced to
add original TV-like content after the release in February 2013
of Netflix Inc's "House of Cards," a political thriller
that built buzz for streaming video and earned the first Emmy
nominations for a show delivered exclusively online.
Many are soldiering on, vying to dominate living rooms as
video-streaming becomes an increasingly popular option for
household entertainment.
Amazon.com Inc is preparing to release a second
season of the John Goodman comedy "Alpha House" and two other
original series this year for Prime Instant Video.
Hulu is adding to its original productions, which already
include supernatural comedy "Deadbeat" and upcoming reality
satire "The Hotwives of Orlando."
Yahoo and Sony Corp also remain in the
game and pitched advertisers in the spring on longer-form shows.
Yahoo recently picked up canceled NBC comedy "Community" for
another season. And Sony features Jerry Seinfeld in "Comedians
in Cars Getting Coffee" on its Crackle digital network.
