WARSAW, Sept 27 EU regulators are preparing to
charge U.S. software company Microsoft for failing to
comply with a 2009 ruling ordering it to offer users a choice of
web browsers, the EU's antitrust chief said on Thursday.
"The next step is to open a formal proceeding into the
company's breach of an agreement," EU Competition Commissioner
Joaquin Almunia told reporters. "It should not be a long
investigation because the company itself explicitly recognised
its breach of the agreement."
The European Commission opened an investigation into the
case in July, the first time a company is alleged to have failed
to meet its commitments under EU antitrust decisions. If found
guilty, Microsoft could face fines up to 10 percent of its
global turnover.