* IE 10 available for 700 mln Windows 7 users
* Already available for Windows 8
* Internet Explorer still leads PC browsers
* But has no significant presence in mobile
SEATTLE, Feb 26 Microsoft Corp released
Internet Explorer 10 to millions of new users on Tuesday, hoping
the latest version of its market-leading browser will win back
customers who have migrated to Google Inc's Chrome and
help it establish a toe-hold in the fast-growing mobile browser
market.
The world's largest software maker, whose Internet Explorer
browser elbowed out Netscape Navigator in the early days of the
web, said IE 10 is 20 percent faster at downloading sites than
its predecessor IE 9 and allows for touch-screen commands.
The browser has been available since late October for users
of Windows 8, Microsoft's new touch-friendly operating system,
but now becomes available for the 700 million or so users of
Windows 7.
Microsoft is hoping PC and laptop users will like the new
browser enough to consider buying Windows 8 tablets rather than
Apple Inc's iPad, which does not run Internet Explorer.
Various versions of Microsoft's venerable Internet Explorer
franchise still dominate desktop browsing, with 55 percent of
the PC browser market all together. But it has in recent years
lost share to Mozilla's Firefox and Google's Chrome, which now
account for 20 percent and 17 percent respectively, according to
tech research firm NetMarketShare.
IE 10 running on Windows 8 has got generally good reviews,
and has been hailed as the best version of Internet Explorer
yet, but it has not been considered decisively superior to
Chrome or Firefox.
In the smaller but faster-growing mobile browser market,
Apple's Safari is the runaway leader with 61 percent, owing to
the popularity of its iPhones and iPads while Google's Android
browser has 21 percent.
Tablets running Windows 8, including Microsoft's own Surface
devices, have not sold strongly since they were launched last
October, restricting IE 10's popularity so far. Only 2.3 percent
of computer users are running Windows 8, according to
NetMarketShare.