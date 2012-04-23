BRIEF-Planet Labs to acquire Terra Bella from Google
* Planet to acquire terra bella from Google, sign multi-year data contract
April 23 Microsoft Corp signed an agreement with Facebook Inc to sell for $550 million some of the patents it is buying from AOL Inc.
Facebook will buy 650 AOL patents and patent applications, as well as a license to the AOL patents and applications that Microsoft will own. (Reporting by Himank Sharma in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)
* IBM closes acquisition of Agile 3 Solutions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 3 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Friday: