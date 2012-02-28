* EU regulator may widen probe to include Google+
* Says still receiving complaints about Google
* Will decide whether to charge Google by early April
(Adds Microsoft comment, Google no comment, user data)
By Foo Yun Chee
BRUSSELS, Feb 28 Microsoft and
several other companies have complained to EU antitrust
regulators about Google's social networking tool, two people
familiar with the matter said, but they declined to provide the
names of the other firms involved.
The complaints, which have not yet been filed formally with
the Commission, may prompt the European Commission to broaden
its ongoing investigation into Google, which focuses on whether
it is too dominant in the web-search market.
Google declined to comment, as did the European Commission.
Microsoft's spokesman Jesse Verstraete said Microsoft had not
filed a complaint with the Commission.
The sources declined to provide details about the nature of
the complaints about Google+ or the names of the other
complainants because of the sensitivity of the matter, and
emphasised that the process was informal at this stage.
Microsoft's latest grievance underlines the intensity of the
rivalry between the two technology giants - it has already made
formal complaints to EU regulators about Google on two other
issues in the past year.
Google, the world's most popular Internet search engine,
launched Google+ last June, pitting it against Facebook, the
world's biggest social network, and Twitter, among others.
Facebook had 55.5 percent of global Internet users last
month while Microsoft's Windows Life Profile and Google+'s share
came to 6.3 percent and 6.1 percent respectively, according to
online data tracking service comScore.
Google+ allows users to play games and share photos with
friends, incorporates a video chat facility and offers a more
personalised search service by integrating it with the original
Google engine.
Last month, the U.S. Federal Trade Commission expanded its
investigation into the company's search activities to include
Google+, a source familiar with the matter has told Reuters.
EU Competition Commissioner Joaquin Almunia reiterated on
Tuesday he would decide by the end of March or early April the
next step in the regulator's ongoing investigation into Google,
and charges by rivals that it misused its market position.
"We continue to receive information and complaints or
informal complaints, so it's not a simple task to investigate,"
Almunia told lawmakers at the European Parliament.
The Commission launched the investigation in November 2010
after rivals, including Microsoft, accused Google of abusing its
dominant position in the market for web search services. There
are now 12 complaints.
Microsoft last week asked the European Commission to step
into a patent dispute with Google and Motorola Mobility,
accusing the U.S. mobile phone maker of setting excessive
charges for the use of its patents in Microsoft products.
EU and U.S. regulators have given approval for Google to buy
Motorola Mobility.
Motorola is also the subject of complaints by Apple
, which has asked the EU regulator to take action
against the mobile phone firm over patent licensing.
(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by Rex Merrifield,
Hans-Juergen Peters and David Hulmes)