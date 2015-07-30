(Adds background, no comment from Microsoft and Google)
By Andrew Chung
NEW YORK, July 30 In a setback for Google Inc
, a U.S. appeals court ruled on Thursday that the low
licensing rate Microsoft Corp pays to use some of
Google's Motorola Mobility patents had been properly set.
The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco said
a lower court judge properly determined the patents' value even
though the royalty rate was only a fraction of what Motorola had
asked for. Google sold the Motorola handset business to Lenovo
last year but kept its patents.
The court also upheld $14.5 million awarded to Microsoft for
Motorola's breach of contract to license its patents fairly.
Both Microsoft and Google declined to comment on the
decision.
The case has been broadly followed by the technology
industry because it could affect how Google and others negotiate
royalty rates on their technology.
Microsoft sued Motorola in 2010, alleging Motorola had
breached its obligation to offer licenses to wireless and video
patents used in Xbox game consoles and Windows products at a
reasonable cost.
After a 2012 trial, U.S. District Judge James Robart in
Seattle said the appropriate royalty rate was $1.8 million, far
less than Motorola's demand for as much as $4 billion a year. A
jury later found Motorola in breach of contract. Google appealed
the verdict and the royalty rate to the 9th Circuit.
The dispute highlighted a debate over how much patent owners
should be able to ask others to pay to use inventions that have
become widely adopted in certain technologies.
Apple, Intel and other companies filed
court papers in support of Microsoft's position, while major
patent licenser Qualcomm opposed Robart's calculation,
saying it will devalue patents and cause "incalculable damage"
to innovation.
The case in the 9th Circuit is Microsoft Corp vs. Motorola
Mobility Inc et al, 14-35393.
(Reporting by Andrew Chung; Editing by Jonathan Oatis and Tom
Brown)